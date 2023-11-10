Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10 (ANI): As the first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election concluded on Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state lauded the efforts of the Indian Air Force for helping in holding the electoral process.

In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Officer said that the IAF, defying all challenges, enabled a successful electoral process in one of the Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected regions.

"Defying all challenges, the Indian Air Force conducted 404 sorties with Eight MI 17s, securely ferrying 853 polling team members to and fro from 43 locations, enabling a successful electoral process in a tough LWE-affected region. Salute to the Indian Air Force," the Chief Electoral Officer posted on X.

The polling percentage was 71.93 per cent for 20 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in the first phase of elections in the state on Tuesday.

The voter turnout is expected to go up in the final count, Election Commission officials said with data from postal ballots also to be counted.

The first phase of Chhattisgarh polls in 2018, held in 18 constituencies, saw a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent.

According to the latest data from the poll panel, Khairagarh-Chhuyikhadangandayi assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.31 per cent, closely followed by Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki at 76 per cent. The lowest polling percentage was recorded in Bijapur at 40.98 per cent. It was 75.51 per cent in Uttar Bastar Kanker, 75.35 per cent in Kondagaon, 75.1 per cent in Rajnandgaon and 72.41 per cent in Bastar (Jagdalpur).

The Election Commission set up 5,304 polling booths for the first phase in Chhattisgarh.

New polling stations were set up in 126 villages in Bastar division for the first time, making it easy for the voters in these villages as they no longer had to endure long treks through dense forests, hills, rivers and braving the threats posed by Left Wing Extremist (LWE) to exercise their franchise.

The new polling stations were consistent with ECI norms which aim to ensure that no voter has to move beyond a radius of two km to vote.

Of these 126 booths, 15 were located in Kanker AC, 12 in Antagarh, 5 in Bhanupratapur, 20 in Konta, 14 in Chitrakot, 4 in Jagdalpur, 1 in Bastar, 13 in Kondagaon, 19 in Keshkal, 9 in Narayanpur, 8 in Dantewada and 6 in Bijapur Assembly Constituency.

In Chhattisgarh, the polling started at 7 am for ten seats - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Voting for the remaining assembly constituencies - Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakote began at 8 am.

The polling in Chhattisgarh will decide the electoral fate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP leaders Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam Uike. The prominent Congress leaders in the fray in this phase include Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, Mohan Markam, Vikram Mandavi and Kawasi Lakhma.

Voting in the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. (ANI)

