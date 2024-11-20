New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to apprise him about the progress in anti-Naxal operations and development initiatives in the affected areas.

After the meeting, Sai told reporters that around 200 Naxals have been killed in the last 11 months, 600-700 have surrendered and around the same number of them have been arrested.

"I met the Home Minister, Amit Shah, I apprised him about the Naxal activities in the state. In his guidance, and due to the double-engine government, we are strongly fighting the Naxals," Sai told reporters.

He said they are working to realise the resolve of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to end Naxalism by March 2026.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, our government is moving towards fulfilling the resolution of ending Naxalism by March 2026," a statement from the Chhattisgarh government said.

The chief minister also highlighted the progress of key initiatives related to roads, education, healthcare, and employment in Naxal-affected regions, it said.

The chief minister informed Shah about the progress in operations being conducted in Naxal-affected areas and the action of security forces, the statement said.

The state government has taken many important steps in the field of road construction, education, health and employment, which are bringing positive change in these areas, it said.

"The Home Minister appreciated these efforts and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre. Strategies for Naxal eradication were also discussed in the meeting...The Chief Minister said that the Central Government is committed to security and development in the state," it said.

