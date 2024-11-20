Mumbai, November 20: Gail India Limited has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Senior Engineer and other posts. Those looking to secure government jobs or Sarkari Naukri can apply for the GAIL Recruitment 2024. The company is looking to fill 261 posts through the recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of GAIL India Limited at gailonline.com.

The registration process for GAIL Recruitment 2024 began on November 12 and will close on December 11. Of the 261 vacancies, 98 are for Senior Engineers, 130 are for Senior Officers, and 33 are for Officers posts. Candidates who will be applying for the posts mentioned above can check the required educational qualifications, age limits, and other details on the detailed notification here. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Candidates applying for the Gail recruitment drive must note that only those applicants who fulfil all the eligibility criteria will be considered for further Selection. Post this, candidates will have to undergo a single-stage or multiple-stage selection process which will include group discussion and/or interviews before the Selection Committee. The official notification said that the selection process will be the same for all posts except - Senior Officer (F&S), Officer (Security) and Officer (Official Language). Direct link to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2024.

Speaking about educational qualifications, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS category must secure the minimum qualifying percentage of 60 per cent in the interview. It is 55 per cent for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category. On the other hand, the minimum qualifying percentage of marks to be secured in Group Discussion/ Proficiency Test/ Physical Fitness Test or any other tool used for assessing the skill and competencies is fixed at 40 per cent for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS and 35 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 28 Job Vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer and Other Posts of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 at iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can apply online directly. The application fee for candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category is INR 200. However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates have been exempted from paying the application fees. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of GAIL.

