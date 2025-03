Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the BJP's victory in the elections to urban and panchayat bodies including municipal corporations in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the party's victory a result of good governance, development, and trust.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Deo Sai said, "I met PM Narendra Modi to inform him about the BJP's historic victory in the Nagar Nigam and Panchayati Raj elections (in Chhattisgarh). He called it a victory of good governance, development, and trust. He will visit Chhattisgarh on 30 March."

Chief Minister said that an investment of Rs 3 lakh crores is being made into the state.

"I also informed him about our government and security forces' fight against Naxalism and our success in establishing peace and order in the state. I also met Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed the development of the outer urban area (of Chhattisgarh) with him," said Deo Sai.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Chhattisgarh cabinet will soon be expanded, and new appointments will be made in the Municipal board to enhance governance and development further.

"An investment of Rs 3 lakh crores is being made into the state, and we discussed production in every sector of energy in the next 5-7 years in the state. The Chhattisgarh cabinet will also be expanded, and appointments will also be made on the municipal board, " he added.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss the state's development agenda in detail.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the master plan for Bastar's development, outlining the strategy to transform the Naxal-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industries, and tourism.

The Prime Minister responded positively to the proposal and assured full support from the central government.

CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its final phase. With coordinated security forces' strategies and public participation, significant transformation has been achieved in affected regions.

The joint efforts of the police and central forces have brought development to several Naxal strongholds, strengthening public trust in government initiatives.

The state government is now focused on positioning Bastar as a new industrial and economic centre, creating employment opportunities and improving the living standards of tribal communities.

During the meeting, CM Sai also discussed the state's new industrial policy and the growing interest of investors. He highlighted that to facilitate investment, the government has implemented single-window clearance, tax incentives, and business-friendly policies, attracting major companies to Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister emphasised women's empowerment and rural development as the government's top priorities. He stated that significant efforts are being made to promote self-employment initiatives, enabling rural women to become financially independent.

As part of this initiative, self-help groups (SHGs) are being strengthened to provide women with sustainable economic opportunities.

CM Sai also briefed the Prime Minister on the state government's initiatives to empower rural women in Bastar. He shared that thousands of women have gained financial independence and employment opportunities through SHGs focused on minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo-based industries, and handicrafts.

Additionally, efforts are underway to connect Bastar's women with production and marketing networks through startups and small-scale industries, enabling them to contribute to the state's economic growth.

During the meeting, CM Sai shared details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30. The visit will include the inauguration of several key development projects across the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed preparations for the visit and updated the Prime Minister on the progress of various development initiatives in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

