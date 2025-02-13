Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs on Thursday left for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to participate in Mhakumbh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting him and the MLAs to Mhakumbh.

"Our Council of Ministers, Speaker of our Legislative Assembly, the Governor, Members of Parliament and MLAs all are going to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh. I am thankful to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the speaker of the UP assembly for inviting us," Sai told reporters here.

Chhattisgarh Speaker Raman Singh said that only those who are fortunate enough get a chance to take a holy dip in Kumbh after 144 years.

"Chhattisgarh is fortunate that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, along with the Governor, all of us MLAs from the ruling party and the opposition, are going to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh, for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of Chhattisgarh," Raman Singh told reporters.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that it was a proud moment to visit Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh which is happening after 144 years.

"Maha Kumbh is the main event of Sanatan Dharma... Today, the entire Government of Chhattisgarh, the Legislative Assembly, and Parliament members are going to take a dip of faith," Arun Sao told reporters.

"Definitely, we will visit the Chhattisgarh pavilion there as well," he added.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh had extended invitations to all the MLAs for a joint visit to the Mahakumbh.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, more than 46 crore people have taken a holy dip so far.

The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar elaborated on the arrangements made for the fifth snan -- Magh Purnima snan, in Mahakumbh, and said that the lessons were taken from the mishap that took place during Mauni Amavasya.

Further, he stated that the management technique of 'Build back better' was implemented and feedbacks from the community were also taken to ensure better arrangements for the devotees.

Speaking to ANI, the DGP said "This is the 5th snan of Maha Kumbh 2025... The Snan of Maha Shivratri will take place after this... A mishap took place on Mauni Amavasya. We learnt a lesson from it and implemented new techniques. There is a management technique of 'Build back better'...We took the community's feedback to improve ourselves and implemented new techniques."

Further, he said that more than 1.3 crore devotees took a dip on the Magh Purnima. (ANI)

