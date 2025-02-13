Indore, February 13: A 42-year-old man was admitted to the hospital following worsening of his health condition after unknowingly consuming a fish gallbladder in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a doctor said on Wednesday. Dr Jai Singh Arora, a nephrologist at a private hospital here, told ANI that Durga Prasad, the patient, had unknowingly consumed a fish's gallbladder, which stores toxins. The doctor confirmed that the patients recovered after performing dialysis and plasma exchange.

"When he arrived at our hospital, he had swelling in his kidneys and liver, and he was already on antibiotics," Dr. Arora said. "Upon conducting tests, we found out that he had previously experienced vomiting and diarrhoea. When we enquired, it was revealed that Durga Prasad had consumed a fish's gallbladder," Arora stated. Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Forced to Clean Blood-Soaked Bed After Husband’s Death in Dindori Hospital; Shocking Video Surfaces.

"The gallbladder contains toxins that can cause death. Such cases are very rare in Madhya Pradesh," he added. "We performed dialysis and plasma exchange for him, and after a week of treatment, he fully recovered," the doctor explained. The doctor stated that such cases are typically seen in southern or ocean-connected states.

Speaking to ANI, Durga Prasad said that in December of last year, he unknowingly consumed fish bile, which contains toxins. "On December 22, I was cleaning and cutting fish at home. During this, the fish's bile went into a glass of water, and I accidentally drank that water, which caused the bile to go into my stomach. After a while, I started feeling unwell and was admitted to the hospital," Durga Prasad added. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Over 200 People Fall Ill in Shivpuri District After Consuming Food at ‘Bhandara’ Organised in Temple in Mamoni Kala Gram Panchayat.

"After receiving treatment at two or three hospitals without any improvement, I was discharged on January 3 after recovering. Due to severe swelling in my kidneys and liver, I had to undergo dialysis. I had three dialysis sessions, and now I am healthy, just like before," he added.

