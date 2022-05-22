Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday performed a virtual 'bhumipujan' ceremony of a State Cancer Institute worth Rs 120 crore to be built in Bilaspur and said that it will be equipped with ultramodern medical equipment to treat all kinds of Cancer.

The construction of the Institute will be completed within one year.

It would have a cancer ward with a 100-bed capacity and an ICU ward with a 20-bed capacity.

"In continuation of the efforts to expand health facilities in Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh Government has taken another important initiative with bhumipujan of State Cancer Institute. This institute will surely prove to be of utmost importance for the treatment of cancer patients," said the Chief Minister while addressing the event.

"In a virtual program organized at the residence office today, Bhumi-Poojan of 'State Cancer Institute' equipped with state-of-the-art equipment required for the treatment of cancer, to be built at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Bilaspur. It will be ready in the next one year," Baghel tweeted.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary of Health Dr Maninder Kaur Dwivedi gave detailed information about the State Cancer Institute. (ANI)

