Korba, January 22: A celebratory school farewell turned into a public safety concern in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district this week. Videos surfaced on social media show a group of students performing dangerous stunts in moving SUVs to mark their final day of school. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows students leaning out of windows of speeding SUVs, shooting Instagram reels, and posing for selfies. The viral clip has prompted a swift response from the district police and transport authorities.

Dangerous Celebration on City Roads

The incident occurred as students from a local private school were travelling in a convoy through the main thoroughfares of Korba. Dressed in formal farewell attire, the teenagers were seen turning the city streets into a "dangerous playground". Chhattisgarh: Viral Video Shows Youth Offering Cold Drink to Wild Bear in Mahasamund, Forest Officials Launch Probe.

Witnesses reported several vehicles - predominantly SUVs - weaving through traffic while students performed risky poses for cameras. In some clips, students are seen waving from the sunroofs of moving cars, completely disregarding safety belts and traffic regulations. The "swag-fueled" display was reportedly an attempt to create viral content for social media platforms.

Police Crackdown and Fines

After the videos of the incident surfaced online, the Korba Police and the cyber cell initiated an investigation to identify the vehicles involved. It is learnt that authorities had successfully tracked several of the SUVs through CCTV footage and mobile recordings.

Key actions taken include:

Vehicle Seizures: At least three SUVs have been detained by the traffic police.

Heavy Fines: Challans totalling over INR 25,000 have been issued for multiple violations, including reckless driving, performing stunts on public roads, and triple riding (on motorcycles involved in the convoy).

Parental Counselling: Police have summoned the parents of the identified students, warning that repeat offences could lead to the cancellation of driving licenses and further legal trouble for the vehicle owners. Bijapur Stunt: 5 Five Youths Perform Dangerous Stunt on 2-Wheeler in Chhattisgarh; Video Goes Viral.

School and Community Reaction

The school administration has distanced itself from the incident, stating that the stunts took place outside the campus premises after the official function had concluded. However, educators have expressed concern over the "reel culture" that encourages youth to prioritise social media engagement over personal safety. Local residents have called for stricter monitoring during farewell seasons.

