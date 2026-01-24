Raiur, January 24: In a brazen heist that has stunned local authorities, a 40-year-old steel bridge weighing over 10 tonnes was dismantled and stolen overnight in Chhattisgarh’s Korba city. The 70-foot-long structure, which served as a vital pedestrian pathway over the Hasdeo Left Canal in the Dhodhipara area, reportedly vanished between the late hours of January 17 and the early morning of January 18.

Police confirmed on Saturday, January 24, that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft, while a massive manhunt is underway for ten others. The theft came to light when residents of Ward No. 17 noticed the bridge was missing and alerted local corporator Laxman Shrivas. Investigators revealed that the suspects used industrial gas cutters to systematically slice through the heavy iron railings and girders. Chhattisgarh Iron Plant Blast: 6 Dead, 5 Injured in Massive Kiln Explosion at Baloda Bazar (Watch Videos).

According to the Korba police, the gang, suspected to be part of an organised scrap mafia, intended to sell the massive metal structure as scrap. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed immediately after the "missing bridge" report triggered panic within the district administration.

Following a week-long investigation involving technical analysis and informer leads, the Korba police identified 15 people involved in the heist. The five arrested suspects, identified as Lochan Kevat, Jaysingh Rajput, Moti Prajapati, Sumit Sahu, and Keshavpuri Goswami, are all residents. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, leading police to a hidden cache of approximately seven tonnes of stolen steel stashed inside the canal. Fake Doctor’s Degree Case in Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur Court Grants One-Day Police Remand for Controversial Doctor Narendra Yadav Aka N John Camm.

Authorities have also seized a vehicle used to transport the heavy material. However, the alleged kingpins of the operation, Mukesh Sahu and Aslam Khan, remain at large. Police officials stated that the main accused is a scrap dealer with a history of habitual offenses, and the administration is currently preparing an externment notice to bar him from the district.

The stolen bridge was a 40-year-old landmark that provided essential connectivity for the Dhodhipara community. Its sudden disappearance has forced residents to take a longer detour via a nearby concrete bridge to cross the canal. Corporator Shrivas noted that the structure was intact as late as 11:00 PM on the night of the incident, suggesting the entire operation was executed with professional speed in under six hours.

Beyond the loss of the bridge, the theft posed a significant risk to the city’s utility services. Thieves also targeted the iron security covers protecting a major municipal drinking water pipeline that runs across the canal. While the protective shields were stolen, the pipeline itself remained undamaged. Officials confirmed that had the water main been breached, over 2.5 lakh residents in Korba would have faced a severe water crisis.

