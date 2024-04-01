Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai left for Delhi on Monday to attend his first meeting of the Lok Sabha election manifesto committee.

Thanking the national leadership for including him in the election manifesto committee, Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today is the first meeting of the committee and going to Delhi to attend it."

Also Read | Odisha Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People on Utkal Divas, Says 'Resilient People of State Made Great Contribution in Development of Country'.

Responding to a question asked by a reporter about GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) which was announced by the state government during its first state budget, the Chief Minister said, "It will be revealed after the release of the poll manifesto."

"The manifesto will be made for the welfare of the entire country," Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Also Read | Human-Animal Conflict in Kerala: Wild Elephant Kills 53-Year-Old Auto Driver in Pathanamthitta's Thulappally.

Apart from Vishnu Deo Sai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have been included in the election manifesto committee.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, announced the Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Nadda announced the 27-member committee which will be headed by defence minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be convenor and co-convenors, respectively.

Arjun Munda, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Bhupender Patel are also included as members in the committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)