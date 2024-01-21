Kawardha, Jan 21 (PTI) A 48-year-old cow shelter staffer was killed allegedly by five persons, including a minor boy, in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night on the outskirts of Kawardha city when Sadhram Yadav was heading to his village Lalpur on a bicycle, the official said.

"The body of Yadav, who was working in a cow shelter in Kawardha town for more than two decades, was spotted on Sunday morning. His throat had been slit. Based on the statement of residents and technical inputs, including mobile phone location, four persons were arrested and a minor was detained," he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sufian Kureshi (21), Idris Khan (27), Ayaz Khan (18), Mahtab Khan (22), he said.

A case was registered and further probe is underway, he added.

