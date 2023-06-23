Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 23 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the troops of CRPF, CoBRA and Naxals on Friday evening in Bijapur, police said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to the police, CRPF and CoBRA troops from the Hiroli camp (Police Station Gangaloor, District Bijapur) were out towards Dumripalnar jungles for area domination operations.

Police said that at around 5 PM, CPI Maoist cadres fired three rounds of BGL targeting the troops from the outskirts of the Hiroli and Dumripalanar jungle.

"CRPF and CoBRA jawans also retaliated back, and within a few minutes naxals fled away from the spot.No injuries to any of our men," Bijapur police said.

Police said that the situation is normal and a search operation is being carried out in nearby areas.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

