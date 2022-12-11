Antagarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Five people including a woman were arrested and a live pangolin was rescued from them in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh district, the forest department said on Sunday.

Officials said that they received a tip-off about the smuggling of a live pangolin in Koyalibeda area of Antagarh district.

Following the input, a team of forest department officials reached the spot and nabbed the suspects near Khandi river of Bhanupratappur.

During searching, the forest department officials found a live pangolin and nabbed five people.

The accused were identified as Rajendra Rajput, Devanand Kalipad, Dhanveer - all residents of Sukma, Sahdu Ram - a resident of Koyalibeda, and his wife Dasri - a resident of Kurusbodi.

"They were carrying the pangolin inside the vehicle and were going to sell it for Rs10,000," said Devlal Dugga, a ranger with the department said.

He said that the accused caught the animal five days ago, and were feeding it with eggs.

It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection act, 1972. The Schedule-I provides absolute protection to these species and offences under the said act are prescribed for the highest penalties.

"All five accused have been handed over to the police for further action," Dugga said. (ANI)

