Jagdalpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday sentenced four Naxalites to life imprisonment for the deadly attack in which 15 security personnel and a civilian were killed in Tahakwada village in 2014.

Special judge D R Dewangan convicted Mahadev Nag, Kawasi Joga, Mani Ram Madiya and Dayaram Baghel of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and the Arms Act and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Dinesh Panigrahi told PTI.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three Teenage Sisters Charred to Death in Fire at Their House in Ramban (Watch Video).

Nag, Joga and Madiya were residents of Bastar, while Baghel was from neighbouring Sukma district, he said.

The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Also Read | Delhi: Drunk Man Mistakes Apple Traders From Kashmir For Terrorists, Sends Police on Wild Goose Chase.

Armed Naxalites attacked a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police near Tahakwada village under Tongpal police station limits in Sukma district on March 11, 2014.

Fifteen security personnel, 11 from the CRPF and four from the state police, and a civilian were killed in the incident.

The Tongpal police had registered a first information report (FIR) against senior leaders Sonadhar, Shankar, Ganesh Uike, Vinod, Sumitra, and 150-200 other active cadres of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA later took over the probe, the lawyer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)