Raipur, Sep 19 (PTI) The headmaster of a government primary school allegedly molested minor students on the pretext of taking them for a ride in his car in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

One of the students told her parents about the assault on Saturday, following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

As per the complaint, the headmaster of the school in Dumar Talab area would allegedly take students for a ride in his four-wheeler and molest them, the official said.

The alleged accused was currently on leave and was out of station, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

