Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) A jewellery shop was looted of ornaments worth Rs 80 lakh in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The shop in Shukrawari Bazaar was broken into in the intervening night of October 2-3 and 56 kilograms of silver, 1.8 kilograms of gold, 13.800 grams of old gold ornaments and R 1.16 lakh cash were stolen, said Gudhiyari police station SHO Vineet Dubey.

The theft came to light on Sunday morning when the owner opened the shop, he said, adding that CCTV footage from the vicinity was being checked to crack the case.

