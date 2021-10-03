Chandigarh, October 3: A man who worked as a security guard was arrested on Saturday by the Chandigarh police from Bihar's Aurangabad for allegedly stealing cash worth over Rs 6 lakhs and gold jewellery from a residence of a doctor in Chandigarh around a week back. The incident came to light in the morning of September 26 following which the doctor filed a complaint with the police, the accused had been on a run since then. However, the police managed to nab him. Chandigarh Man Held for Stealing 19 High-End Bicycles of Morning Walkers from Parks.

Reports inform that the accused, identified as Rinku Khan, visited the doctor's home and offered his wife tea laced with sedatives. As she fell asleep, the accused switched off the CCTVs and stole cash worth Rs 6.12 lakh, three gold chains and a Rs 1.5 lakh FD certificate, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. He then fled the spot. The doctor was reportedly out of town when the alleged theft took place. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: Woman Duped Of Rs 91,000 By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Her With Job; Case Registered.

When the incident came to light, the doctor filed a complaint with the police at Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh. A case of theft was lodged and the police started the investigation. The accused had reportedly switched off his mobile phone, however the police managed to track him down and nabbed him. A sum of Rs 4 lakh have been reportedly recovered from the accused's possession.

