Mainpat (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda planted a sapling at a three-day training session for the party's MLAs and MPs in Mainpat, Surguja, Chhattisgarh, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at the Biodiversity Park.

Chhattisgarh CM Arun Sao stated, "Here, a three-day training session for our MLAs and MPs is scheduled to take place. It will be inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda... Today, during the training, all our MLAs and MPs participated in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at the Biodiversity Park..."

Chhattisgarh Minister OP Choudhary added, "I had the privilege of planting a peepal tree here...Today, we all planted trees here. In the last 5 years in Mainpat, with the support of Congress, mafias had encroached upon thousands of acres of land, and forests were cut down...As soon as our government came to power, we put a stop to this and are converting it back into a forest, so that the natural beauty of Mainpat is enhanced."

Earlie, CM Sao said, "A three-day training program for the newly elected district Panchayat president and vice presidents of all districts of Chhattisgarh has started. The Panchayati Raj system is the backbone of rural development, and a significant responsibility lies with the president and vice presidents of our district. Therefore, this workshop is organised so they can perform their duties properly."

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also reaffirmed the state's commitment to digital transformation, calling electronics and information technology a key pillar in the vision of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047', aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' roadmap.

Earlier, while chairing a high-level review meeting of the Electronics and Information Technology Department at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, CM Sai directed officials to accelerate the rollout of mobile towers and fibre optic networks, particularly in remote and underserved regions such as Bastar and Surguja.

"In order to ensure governance that is efficient, transparent and accessible, it is essential to strengthen digital infrastructure across the state," CM Sai said. (ANI)

