Patna, July 7: Bihar-based social media influencer Manish Kashyap, who had recently quit the BJP, on Monday joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party. He joined the Jan Suraaj party with a bunch of supporters here in the presence of Kishor.
Kashyap, whose YouTube account boasts of nearly one crore subscribers, had first come into the limelight a few years ago after he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police for posting alleged fake videos of Bihari migrants being mistreated in the southern state.
Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party
मशहूर यूट्यूबर मनीष कश्यप जन सुराज से जुड़े!! pic.twitter.com/TgfdfAZaPg
— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) July 7, 2025
Prashant Kishor Welcomes Manish Kashyap to Party
मनीष कश्यप के जन सुराज से जुड़ने पर क्या बोले प्रशांत किशोर? pic.twitter.com/2d7oBZoyaM
— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) July 7, 2025
He was inducted into the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year, but was not given a ticket. In June, Kashyap announced his resignation in a video message, alleging that the BJP “used” him till the Delhi assembly elections and left him in the lurch thereafter.