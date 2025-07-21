New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed major financial irregularities involving Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the state's multi-crore liquor scam that took place between 2019 and 2022.

According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel, arrested on July 18, received Proceeds Of Crime (PoC) worth Rs 16.70 crore.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1947267781046776136

"Chaitanya allegedly routed the illicit funds through his real estate firms and used them in the development of a real estate project. The funds were laundered through cash payments to contractors and through falsified banking entries," ED said in its statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

ED investigation further revealed that Chaitanya, in collusion with businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, devised a scheme to indirectly receive Rs 5 crore under the guise of flat purchases in the "Vitthalpuram Project," with payments made in the names of Dhillon's employees.

"Banking trails show that during this time, Dhillon had received substantial payments from the liquor syndicate," said the agency.

In a larger revelation, the ED stated that Chaitanya Baghel was involved in handling over Rs 1,000 crore of proceeds from the liquor scam. "He reportedly coordinated with key accused Anwar Dhebar and others to facilitate the transfer of illicit funds to the then treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee."

The ED added that significant portions of this money were further invested through close associates of the Baghel family. "The end-use of these funds remains under investigation."

Earlier, the ED had arrested several prominent figures in the same case, including former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS), and MLA and former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma.

The probe into the high-profile liquor scam continues to widen, revealing an intricate web of political and corporate collusion, the agency said.

Chaitnaya is in ED custody till July 22.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the Liquor scam in the state of Chhattisgarh.

A police investigation has revealed that the Chhattisgarh Liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2,500 crore in Proceeds Of Crime (POC) generated by the commission of scheduled offences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)