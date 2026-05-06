India News | Chhattisgarh: Police Foils Alleged Abduction Attempt of Social Worker Phoolbasan Bai in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police has foiled the alleged abduction attempt of social worker and Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai after she was found inside a "suspicious" vehicle, which was stopped by the police near the Chikhli police station in Rajnandgaon, officials said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kirtan Rathore, the incident took place on Tuesday, following which, upon enquiry, it was found that two girls were also found sitting with Phoobasan Bai, who stated that she was having a seizure.

Also Read | GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared: Gujarat Board 10th Result Out at gseb.org; 83.86% Students Pass, Steps To Download Scorecard.

As per the police, preliminary questioning has revealed that she was being abducted by two men and two women, who are also being questioned in the matter.

"A suspicious vehicle was stopped during a checkpoint near the Chikhli police station and the driver was questioned... It was found that Padmashree Phoolbasan Bai was seated inside. There were 2 girls seated in it as well, who stated that she is getting a seizure... Phoolbasan Bai said she was being forcibly taken away... The police team is questioning 2 women and 2 men... Prima facie, Phoolbasan Bai was being abducted by these people, and the police is conducting further investigation," ASP Kirtan Rathore told reporters.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 6, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)