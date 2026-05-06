Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 6, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on Wednesday, May 6, amid company-specific developments and broader market trends. Key names likely to see investor attention include Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT), UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK), United Breweries (NSE: UBL), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), and Raymond Realty (NSE: RAYMONDREL), etc.

Market participants are likely to track these stocks closely due to earnings updates, sectoral movements, and business developments that could influence price action during the trading session. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 524 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Auto, Bank Stocks Drag.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, May 6:

Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT)

Larsen & Toubro is expected to be in focus as investors monitor order inflows, infrastructure spending trends, and execution pipeline. The company remains a key proxy for India’s capital expenditure cycle, and any updates related to project wins or margins could drive sentiment.

UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK)

Shares of UCO Bank may attract attention amid developments in the banking sector. Investors will be watching asset quality trends, loan growth, and any updates related to capital adequacy or government stake changes. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 5, 2026: Tata Technologies, Petronet LNG, Jindal Stainless Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

United Breweries (NSE: UBL)

United Breweries could see movement following demand trends in the consumer segment. Seasonal consumption patterns, pricing strategies, and regulatory developments in state markets often influence the stock.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Auto major Hero MotoCorp is likely to remain on investors’ radar amid updates on sales performance and rural demand trends. Any announcements related to electric vehicle strategy or export growth may also impact the stock.

Raymond Realty (NSE: RAYMONDREL)

Raymond Realty may be in focus as the real estate sector continues to see momentum in select urban markets. Investors could track project launches, booking trends, and broader housing demand indicators.

Overall, stock-specific triggers are expected to guide trading activity, with investors closely watching corporate announcements and sectoral cues. Broader market sentiment, global trends, and domestic economic indicators will also play a role in shaping the day’s movement.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).