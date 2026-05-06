GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared: Gujarat Board 10th Result Out at gseb.org; 83.86% Students Pass, Steps To Download Scorecard

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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially declared the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results for 2026 today, May 6. The result link was activated at 8:00 AM on the board's official website, gseb.org. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.86%, showing a slight improvement over the previous year's 83.08%.

Performance Highlights and Statistics

According to the data released by the board, over 7 lakh students appeared for the examinations held between February 26 and March 16, 2026. The pass percentage of 83.86% reflects a stabilizing trend in student performance following the post-pandemic recovery seen in 2024 and 2025. While the board will release the detailed district-wise performance booklet later today, early reports indicate that several schools have achieved a 100% result rate. Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be declared successful. Gujarat 10th Result 2026 To Be Declared at 8 AM Today; Know Steps To Download SSC Marksheet.

Multi-Platform Access for Students

To manage the high volume of traffic on the official portal, the GSEB has introduced multiple ways for students to access their digital marksheets. Apart from the primary website, results are available via WhatsApp and SMS services to ensure a seamless experience. Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. Original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools in the coming weeks.

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2026 at gseb.org

Students can follow these steps to view their scores online:

Visit the Official Website: Go to gseb.org. Locate the Link: Click on the "SSC Exam Results 2026" tab on the homepage. Enter Credentials: Input your six-digit seat number (e.g., B123456) in the login window. Submit: Click the "Go" or "Submit" button. Download: Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Alternate Methods: WhatsApp and DigiLocker

For those unable to access the website, the board has provided a dedicated WhatsApp number. Students can send their seat number to +91 63573 00971 to receive their results instantly on their mobile devices. Additionally, digital versions of the marksheet will be uploaded to DigiLocker. Students can log in to their DigiLocker account using their Aadhaar number and mobile details, search for "Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board," and fetch their Class 10 marksheet. VITEEE 2026 Result Date: When Will VIT Entrance Exam Results Be Announced and How To Check Rank Card.

What’s Next?

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets shortly. The GSEB is also expected to conduct the Purak Pariksha (Supplementary Examinations) in June 2026 for students who failed to clear one or two subjects, providing them an opportunity to save their academic year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).