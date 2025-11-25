New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Government of Chhattisgarh today organised an Investor Connect Meet in New Delhi, highlighting investment opportunities in tourism and hospitality, steel and industrial projects, biofuel, cement, and the medical sector.

The state has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in tourism sector and is expected to generate employment for more than 3,000 people.

During the event, Invitation to Invest Letters were handed over to all participating companies by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to enable them to begin work promptly. Secretary, Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizer, Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Ministry of Steel Sandeep Poundrik, Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan and Chhattisgarh Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal were present at the Meet.

The largest investment of Rs 3,769 crore came from Green Energy Innovation Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a 50 MW waste-to-energy plant that will generate electricity from waste. This plant will provide employment to 150 people, reducing the waste problem in cities.

Other companies in steel sector, Arti Coated Steel Pvt Ltd offered investment of Rs 315 Crore for manufacturing unit of coated steel tubes and pipes, re-rolled products offering employment for 550 people.

SDRM Metallik Pvt Ltd, Kanpur offered Rs 195.75 Crores investment for steel and captive power plants generating jobs for 492 jobs. RSLD Biofuels Pvt Ltd to invest Rs 200 crore for Ethanol plant, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited to invest Rs 1816.50 crores for expansion project and Armani Group of Industries to invest Rs 25 crore in medical sector.

In the tourism sector, Mars Vivaan Private Ltd, Raipur has given investment proposal of Rs 220 crore for setting up a 217-room hotel generating 522 job opportunities in Chhattisgarh. Investment of Rs 60 crore and Rs 25 crores were offered by PSA Resort, Jagdalpur and Vidya Inn, Jashpurnagar respectively for opening hotels and adventure activity resort in Chhattisgarh. The two companies will generate jobs for over 300 persons in total.

Heartfulness Institute, Dist. Ranga Reddy, Telangana has proposed investment of Rs 200 Crore for establishing a wellness resort and an education hub creating an employment opportunity for 500 persons. The investments are set to transform Bastar and its surrounding regions, boosting the number of hotels, creating jobs, and attracting tourists from across India and abroad to explore tribal culture, jungle safaris, and natural attractions.

Addressing the investors, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that Bastar is witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with Naxal violence declining and improvements in roads, internet connectivity, and security. He added that Bastar is fast emerging as a new hub for both investment and tourism, with the government targeting a completely Naxal-free Bastar by March 26, 2026.

He highlighted that Chhattisgarh is among India's leading power-producing states and recently received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the Energy Summit, with work beginning on several projects.

The Chief Minister said the state's industrial policy -- offering capital and interest subsidies, electricity duty exemptions, stamp duty concessions, and customized packages for large investments is one of the most modern and investor-centric in the country. With the above investment the state has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 7.89 lakh crore since the new policy came into force, reflecting growing investor trust.

Emphasizing logistics advantages, the Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh's central location strengthens supply chains, with industrial corridors, enhanced highways, expanding airport connectivity, and an improved rail network making the state an ideal destination for manufacturing.

He stated that in line with India's 2070 net-zero target, Chhattisgarh is promoting green steel, green energy, and renewable energy sectors, supported by attractive incentives. The state also has vast solar potential due to its geographic location on the Tropic of Cancer.

Reiterating Chhattisgarh's identity as a major steel hub, the Chief Minister pointed to the presence of Bhilai Steel Plant and Naganar Steel Plant, along with abundant iron ore reserves that have created a natural ecosystem for steel-based industries. Reliable power and water supply, skilled manpower, and a peaceful environment make the state highly suitable for investment in the sector, he said. MSME steel units, too, are performing strongly.

The Chief Minister added that Chhattisgarh is now seeing rapid growth in future-oriented sectors such as aerospace, defence, electronics, medical devices, IT, and IT-enabled services. Special steel-related industries--such as auto components and medical equipment manufacturing--are also expanding, supported by the new industrial policy which identifies special steel as a thrust sector. Dedicated clusters are being developed to support these industries.

He said the state is also emerging as a new medical hub, offering special incentives for the pharmaceutical sector. A pharma hub is being developed in Naya Raipur for research, production, and supply, with lower living costs adding to its investment appeal.

PS to Chief Minister Subodh Singh (IAS), Chairman, CSIDC, Rajeev Agrawal, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Tourism department Secretary Rohit Yadav, Rajat Kumar, Department of Commerce and industries, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Chairman Neelu Sharma, Commerce and Industries Director Prabhat Malik, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain were present at the event. (ANI)

