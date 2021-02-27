Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the infection count to 3,12,419 and death toll to 3,833, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,05,819 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals and 161 completed home isolation period.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,767.

Raipur district accounted for 68 of the new cases, taking its total case count to 55,518, including 807 deaths.

Durg witnessed 52 new cases and Bilaspur 34, among other districts.

Of five fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Saturday and two on Friday.

With 23,486 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 48,02,024.

Chhattisgarh's chief secretary Amitabh Jain on Saturday had a video conference with all district collectors and directed them to carry out an intensive campaign to check further spread of the infection, an official said.

