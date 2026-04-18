A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Pusta area of Sorkha, located in Noida Sector 115, on Saturday. Large plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the facility, sparking panic among local residents. Upon receiving the alert, the fire department immediately dispatched several fire tenders to the site. Firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures. Preliminary reports suggest no casualties have been recorded so far. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, while local police have cordoned off the area to assist emergency teams. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Cargo Warehouse at Gavhan Phata Near JNPA, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Noida Sector 115

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Pusta area of Sorkha in Noida Sector 115. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/9WJ7btLTL0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

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