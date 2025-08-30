Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria stated on Friday that a joint operation was carried out on August 24 by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"DRG, STF, and ITBP conducted an anti-Naxal operation on August 24, in which we recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition. We conducted operations at various places in the Abujhmad area, and we found that the surrendered Naxalites were dumping their weapons. We recovered these weapons from 4-5 places," he said.

On Wednesday, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur had been the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development work.

He also urged Naxals to join the mainstream and improve their lives.

Earlier, on August 17, in a success for the Gariaband Police, four Naxals had surrendered.

Inspector General of Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, had called it the success of the police force and added, "This was an unprecedented success for Gariaband Police, this area, and for the state. Four Naxal cadres, who had been active for the last decade in this region, had surrendered with their weapons."

The surrendered Naxals were later felicitated by the police.

He further added that the Naxals had a prize of a total of Rs 19 lakh on them and said, "They told us that the youth in Naxal organisations wanted to leave this path of violence and come to the mainstream, but they were being held captive. They had a total prize of Rs 19 lakh on them." (ANI)

