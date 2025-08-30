Mumbai, August 30: Is August 30 a bank holiday? People are searching online to find out whether August 30, the fifth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are also curious to know whether banks are open or closed on this Saturday. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Additionally, banks also remain closed for various reasons, including state-specific festivals and national holidays. It's essential to stay updated about bank holidays, as many people prefer visiting banks, even on Saturdays, to complete their pending financial transactions. That said, scroll below to know if Saturday, August 30, is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays September First Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 5 Days Between September 1-7; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is August 30 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain open for business today, August 30, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will remain open today, August 30, due to the day being the fifth Saturday of August 2025.

So the answer to the question, "Is August 30 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on August 30?" is that today is not a bank holiday and banks will remain open. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in August

It must be noted that the banks across India will be closed on Sunday, August 31. This is due to the RBI mandating all banks to observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

In August 2025, banking operations will be impacted for nearly half the month due to festivals and holidays. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled. Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).