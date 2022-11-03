Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.54 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,588, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,143, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 18 and touched 11,63,289 during the day, leaving the state with 156 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with four cases. No coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts. With 3,159 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,87,47,333," he added.

