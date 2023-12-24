Security forces on Sunday, December 24 demolished monuments built by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. A video of the security forces’ anti-naxal drive has been shared by news agency ANI. This comes after police said that three Maoists were killed in a gun battle between the CRPF-DRG joint forces and Maoists in the jungles on the Sukma-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed by Security Forces in Dantewada, Arms and Ammunition Recovered.

Security Forces Demolish Naxal Monuments

#WATCH | Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: Monuments built by Naxals in Hiroli village were demolished by security forces pic.twitter.com/4K8aRHsVDz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 24, 2023

