Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): In a significant success for anti-Naxal operations, top Naxal leader and Central Committee Member (CCM) Gautam, also known as Sudhakar, was neutralised in an intense exchange of fire with security forces in the National Park area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, according to Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj.

He was also carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakhs on his head, the police official added.

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

During the post-encounter search, security personnel recovered an AK-47 rifle, along with a significant quantity of explosive materials, arms, and ammunition from the site.

The encounter involved a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Also Read | Haj 2025: Thousands of Indian Pilgrims Join Millions of Muslims To Perform Annual Haj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

The killing of Gautam marks a major strategic win for security forces and comes just two weeks after the neutralisation of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary, Basavaraju on May 21, 2025.

Gautam was a senior Maoist leader responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and of security personnel.

Moreover, as the in-charge of the Maoist ideological training school (RePOS), Gautam was involved in misleading and radicalising the youth with violent and anti-national ideologies.

The death of Gautam marks a major success for the security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region. His neutralisation is expected to cause a considerable setback to the already weakening strength of the banned and outlawed Maoist organisation.

According to officials, 186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range in 2025 so far. During the period 2024-2025, more than 403 Maoist cadres have been neutralised and their bodies recovered in the Bastar Range following multiple encounters between Maoists and security forces.

Earlier, in a major success for the Chhattisgarh government's anti-Naxal campaign, 18 Naxals, including four members of the dreaded Battalion No. 1, surrendered before the police in Sukma district on May 27.

According to the officials, the surrender took place under the influence of the state government's rehabilitation initiative, Niyad Nellanar. ' The surrender came as a boost to ongoing efforts in South Bastar, a region long affected by Naxal violence.

According to the police, several of the 18 who surrendered were known to be active in four different naxal battalions. While speaking to the media, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said, "Influenced by 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, 18 naxals have surrendered today.

Four naxalites are associated with Battalion No. 1. Naxalites belonging to 4 battalions have surrendered. Naxalites active in South Bastar have also surrendered." The SP further assured that those surrendered would receive full support and rehabilitation benefits under the government's surrender policy.

"As they have surrendered, they will get all the benefits of the schemes functioning under the state government... I appeal to all the naxals to surrender," Chavan added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)