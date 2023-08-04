Bijapur, Aug 4 (PTI) Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) allegedly planted by Naxalites were recovered on Friday from a hill on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in south Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The IEDs, weighing 4 kilograms each, were unearthed from Golakonda hills in the morning when a team of 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, was out on an area domination operation, the police official said.

Also Read | Quick-Rich Scheme Fraud in Kalyan: Man Dupes Investors of Rs 9 Crore After Promising Them 80% Returns on Investment in Stock Market; Booked.

The patrolling team launched the operation from Jagargunda police station area in Sukma, he added.

"The IEDs, packed in steel containers, were placed beneath the earth. The explosives were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)," the official informed.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Police Launch High-Level Probe Into Arms Loot From Two Police Outposts in Bishnupur.

Naxalites plant IEDs in such areas to target security personnel, though civilians, cattle and wild animals have also fallen prey to them in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma and Bijapur, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)