New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The India International Trade Fair (ITF) being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi witnessed Chhattisgarh's rich cultural heritage, where artists from various districts mesmerised hundreds of spectators with their performances at the amphitheatre on the occasion of the Chhattisgarh Day celebration.

Extending greetings to citizens on the state's Silver Jubilee, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Chhattisgarh as a "land of possibilities", asserting that the state is playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India. This is also the Silver Jubilee Year of Chhattisgarh's formation.

On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal, Janjgir Champa Lok Sabha MP Kamlesh Jangde,and MP from Kanker Bhojraj Nag were present at the occasion along with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister noted that the Prime Minister recently inaugurated the country's first Digital Tribal Museum in Raipur, providing a global platform to showcase the rich tribal culture and heritage of Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai emphasised the state government's continuous efforts to preserve tribal traditions and promote cultural heritage. Initiatives such as Bastar Pandum, along with schemes offering financial assistance and pensions to artists, have strengthened the cultural community and encouraged wider participation.

He invited people from across the country to visit Chhattisgarh and experience its simplicity, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage first-hand. "Our journey of blending cultural heritage with modern development will give Chhattisgarh a new global identity," he said.

The Chief Minister visited the Chhattisgarh Pavilion in Hall No. 2, where artisans and craftsmen displayed a wide range of handloom and handicraft products, reflecting the state's immense creative potential. He praised their dedication, calling the pavilion a testament to Chhattisgarh's "infinite possibilities."

The state also highlighted its promotion of millets, including nutritious, eco-friendly grains cultivated extensively in forest regions. The recent launch of a Millets Cafe in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is working to integrate traditional grains into modern lifestyles.

The amphitheatre came alive with mesmerising folk performances reflecting the state's deep cultural roots. Artists from various districts presented traditional forms such as Gaura-Gauri, Bhojali, Sua Naacha, Raut Nacha, Panthi, and Karma dance, leaving the audience spellbound.

The evening opened with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a series of performances that drew loud applause. The Gaura-Gauri and Bhojli dances showcased themes of devotion and festivity, whereas the energetic Raut Nacha and Karma dance highlighted the spirit of tribal communities and the onset of the spring season.

Women artists performed the popular Sua Naacha, a symbolic Diwali folk dance centred around worship, rhythm, and unity. The melody, rhythm, and synchronised clapping created an enchanting atmosphere that enthralled hundreds of spectators. Panthi dance, presented by the male artists of the Satnami community, started with slow movements and gradually built to a captivating beat.

Khadi Village Industries Board Chairman Rakesh Pandey, Industries Department Chairman Rajiv Agrawal, Tourism Development Board Chairman Neelu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Sahitya Academy Chairman Shashank Sharma, Chief Minister's Media Advisor Pankaj Jha, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, MLA Sampat Agrawal, MLA Prabodh Minj, Tourism, Culture and Public Relations Department Secretary Rohit Yadav, CSIDC General Manager Vishwesh Kumar, Culture and Rajbhasha Department Director Vivek Acharya, Khadi Village Industries Secretary Shyam Dhavade, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain, Resident Commissioner Shruti Singh and other officials were present at the function. (ANI)

