New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Central government has provided prestigious 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar across the country, sources said on Tuesday.

Kumar's security was increased due to international threats, they added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the decision following recent threat assessments from the Intelligence Bureau. The CRPF commandos would soon take over his security.

The extended security cover will be provided to him during his journey across the country, round the clock and at the time of his stay in Delhi and at his office. Over three dozen armed CRPF commandos will be guarding Kumar.

As the custodian of free and fair elections, Rajiv Kumar faced numerous challenges and adversaries as the general elections are set to be conducted between April 19 and June 1.

The MHA took the decision to extend Kumar 'Z' category security cover across the country, considering his visit at a time when model code of conduct is in place and he might be travelling all along entire country as per the needs. However, his commitment to ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process remained steadfast. His tireless efforts to safeguard the democratic rights of the citizens earned him both admiration and envy in equal measure.

Amidst the complexities of his role, Kumar's safety became a matter of paramount importance. Recognising the inherent risks associated with his position, the MHA took the decisive move. (ANI)

