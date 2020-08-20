New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bimal Julka on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Shri Bimal Julka, Chief Information Commissioner, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet attaching the picture President Kovind's meeting with Julka.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

Bimal Julka took charge as CIC on March 6, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)