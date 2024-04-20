New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A group of children from Bihar, being sent to madrasas across states, were by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur.

The children were rescued by the state children's panel at the behest of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Chairperson, National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo, shared the word of the children's rescue in a post on X.

"Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR," Kanoongo posted from his X handle.

"The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution," he added.

"To prevent such crimes, it is necessary to lodge an FIR in the incident, which the Gorakhpur Railway Police has not done yet," the chief of the national children's panel added.

Earlier, on Friday, the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgement, striking down the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004 as unconstitutional and violative of secularism and fundamental rights. (ANI)

