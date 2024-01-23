Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): To mark the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, several children born on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district were named after Lord Ram and Mata Sita, a doctor said.

The mothers and their family members were quite happy that their babies were born on the special day, the doctor added.

Dr Vishal Shukla, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Damoh District Hospital, said, "There were no demands regarding special muhurat since it is a government hospital and people across the district visit here. But according to our culture, the family members came along with women patients started to name their children like Ram, Siya, Janki, Ayodhya Prasad."

"It was a special occasion, the mothers were very proud and quite happy that their babies were born on the day of consecration in Ayodhya and their family members were happy too. Around 80 deliveries, including private hospitals, took place across the district on Monday," Dr Shukla added.

He further said that a total of 28 children were born on January 22 till 12 o'clock in the night. Of these, there were 10 girls and 18 boys.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

