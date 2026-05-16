India News | Children, Women Injured After Joyride Collapses at Fair in Bihar's Sasaram

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], May 16 (ANI): Several children and women sustained injuries after a joyride at a 'Disneyland fair' collapsed in Bihar's Sasaram on Friday, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment following the incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Some children and women sustained injuries following an accident at Disneyland. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital," he told ANI.

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The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known. Further details regarding the cause of the collapse are awaited.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)