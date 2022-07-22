Agartala, Jul 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Tripura on Friday.

Chouhan, who arrived here on a chartered flight on Wednesday and was accompanied by his wife, said he prayed for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country."

“I rush to Maa Tripura Sundari temple whenever she calls me. I visited the temple when I paid a visit to Tripura as a prabhari (in charge) of the party's membership earlier. That time too I had offered puja and sought blessings for peace, prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh and the country,” he told the media.

Chauhan also planted a sapling at the temple premises in the presence of Tripura Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and local MLA Biplab Kumar Ghosh.

The 15th century temple is considered as one of the 51 Shakti peeths of the Hindus.

