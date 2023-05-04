Guwahati, May 4 (PTI) An organisation of Christians in the northeastern region on Thursday expressed 'deep pain and 'concern' over the violence in Manipur, where over 9,000 people were displaced so far in clashes between tribals and the majority Meitei community.

The United Christian Forum of North East urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Also Read | Climate Change: 82 Percent of Indians Either Alarmed or Concerned About Global Warming, Says Study.

In a statement, Forum Spokesperson Allen Brooks said that in light of the recent events of large-scale violence, arson, and demolition of property in Manipur, the religious body expressed its "deep pain and concern" over these acts of unrest.

"As a Christian organisation, we believe in the value of human life and the importance of respecting the dignity of every individual. We call on all members of society to refrain from engaging in violent acts and instead engage in peaceful dialogue to address their concerns," he added.

Also Read | 'Not My King': UK Republicans To Stage Protest Against Monarchy on May 6, Want King Charles III Coronation to Be the Last.

The group extended its condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this unrest and called on the authorities to take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We also call on the government to take steps to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this situation and to work towards a lasting solution.

"As a forum representing the Christian community in the North Eastern Region of India, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unrest and pray for peace and reconciliation in the region," Brooks said.

According to the 2011 Census, Christians constitute 41.29 per cent of the population of Manipur.

Altogether 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to contain the widespread rioting.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribes organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

So far, more than 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas and given shelter, a Defence Spokesperson said on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)