Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday felicitated the people of the State on the occasion of Christmas.

On the occasion, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Christmas was a reminder of the profound message of the Lord Jesus Christ of following the path of truth, love and brotherhood.

Also, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the festival inspires mankind to live in harmony and care for each other.

"Life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ were far more relevant today as they promote selfless service, kindness and humanity," CM Sukhu said.

He hoped that the holy occasion of Christmas would enshrine the message of peace and love, and promote solidarity among the people of the state.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. (ANI)

