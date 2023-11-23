New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has successfully averted potential collateral damages at Kirandul area in Chhattisgarh by detecting and neutralising four tiffin bombs strategically placed by Naxals, the Central Armed Force said on Thursday.

The bombs were detected and neutralised on November 21.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

As part of their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region, CISF's Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore said, "The force personnel had recovered explosive materials twice from the Kirandul area on October 18 and 30 too."

"Moreover, constant intelligence inputs over the past two months have indicated the planting of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and explosives in the area, prompting security agencies to launch regular area search operations," Kishore said.

Also Read | Cyber Attack at Taj Hotel: Data of Tata-Owned Hotel Breached by 'Dnacookies', Around 1.5 Million Customers at Risk.

"On November 21, at approximately 2 pm, an NMDC explosive van movement was scheduled for regular blasting at 11-C Mines (BIOM Kirandul). An area sensitization-cum-domination team led by CISF Head Constable Laxman Prasad Paraste, deployed to sanitise and dominate the area from Lohagaon Junction to Dhobi Ghat, detected an IED connection wire joining a series of four tiffin bombs at Lohagaon Junction, just 50 metres from the main road, which is used by explosive vans of NMDC and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs)," added the officer.

Exhibiting great courage and composure, CISF Head Constable Laxman Prasad Paraste, along with Constable Rahul S Taralto, dominated the area and ruled out the presence of any suspicious Naxal elements around the IED.

The concealed connection wire, detected under vegetation and soil, was identified due to their keen observation and excellent detection ability.

"Immediately, they passed the message to the CISF Control Room. Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, was informed about the matter and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the State Police reached the spot. BDDS carried out an inspection-cum-sanitization operation, discovering a series of connections of IEDs with four tiffin bombs and around 150 metres of connection wire.

"The tiffin bombs consisted of explosives, splinters, and detonators concealed in an injection syringe, all in a 'ready to blast, on power connection' condition, connected to each other," the DIG said.

This act of alertness by CISF personnel is of par excellence and showcases their commitment to duty, said the officer, adding that "their swift action saved precious lives and averted potential collateral damages, as the site is frequently used by the CISF Area Domination Team during NMDC's explosive movement and by the DRG platoon for halting during anti-Naxal operations."

The nefarious plan by Naxal elements to cause loss of life, loot explosives, and inflict collateral damages was thwarted by the professionalism, alertness, and courage demonstrated by the CISF personnel of the unit, he said.

All four tiffin bombs were successfully destroyed on the spot by the BDDS.

The officer further said that the CISF remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring the safety and security of the region and will continue to collaborate with local authorities to neutralise threats and maintain peace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)