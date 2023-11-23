Guwahati, November 23: Two wild elephants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district killed four people on Thursday, including a woman and two children, according to a district official.

The official stated that the elephants attacked the two adults and the children at Laloobasti in the Bokajan section of the district after they had left work and were returning from an agricultural field. Elephant Attack in Jharkhand: 26-Year-Old Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Singhbhum.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Kania Tiria, 28-year-old Ribika Kerketta, four-year-old Jesia Kerketta, and two-year-old Augustin Karmakar. Elephant Attack in Assam: Retired Indian Army Soldier Killed By Herd of Wild Elephants in Goalpara.

The officials from the forest department and a police team arrived quickly on the spot after receiving the information of the elephant attack. The bodies were sent for autopsy reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).