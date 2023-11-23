New Delhi, November 23: Around 1.5 million people may have had their personal information compromised in a recent data breach at Taj Hotels, owned by Tata, as per reports.

"The perpetrator, known as 'Dnacookies', is requesting $5,000 for the complete dataset, encompassing addresses, membership IDs, mobile numbers, and other personally identifiable information (PII)," the reports further stated. "We have been made aware of someone claiming possession of a limited customer data set which is of non-sensitive nature. Safety and security of our customers' data is of paramount importance to us," said the spokesperson of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs the Taj Group. Cyber Attack on US Government Agencies: Federal Institutions in America Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack, CISA Assessing Impact.

"We are investigating this claim and have notified the relevant authorities. We continue to monitor our systems and there is no suggestion of any current or ongoing security issue or impact on business operations," said the spokesperson. However, Delhi Police is yet to confirm if they have received any complaint from the Taj Group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).