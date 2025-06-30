New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In a significant stride toward gender parity and women empowerment, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has reached a historic milestone with 50 per cent of its Inspector General (IG)-rank cadre officers now being women.

The four senior women officers currently holding IG-level posts are Shanti Jaidev (IG, Eastern Sector), Jyoti Sinha (IG, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space), Pratibha Aggarwal [IG, Tech and Provisioning (Headquarters)], and Neelima Rani (IG, Central Sector).

Out of the 16 total Inspector General (IG) posts in the force--half of which are reserved for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers--eight are held by CISF cadre officers, including four women.

According to the CISF, one of the Central Industrial Security Forces, mandated to provide security at several critical installations, as well as at various airports and the Delhi Metro, these officers are at the helm of critical portfolios and field formations across the country.

The CISF described this achievement as a reflection of its force's commitment to fostering leadership among women and ensuring gender equality within its ranks.

This development comes at a time when gender representation in the armed and paramilitary forces is increasingly under scrutiny, underscoring the CISF's progressive approach to empowering women in command roles.

The CISF, which came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions, has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organisation with a present strength of more than 1,88,000 personnel.

The CISF currently provides security cover to 350 establishments across the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing, which provides services to 115 of the above establishments.

The CISF security umbrella encompasses India's most critical infrastructure facilities, including nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, and power plants.

In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments, the Delhi Metro, the Parliament House Complex and the Central Jails of Jammu and Kashmir. The CISF also has a specialised VIP Security vertical providing round-the-clock security to important protectees. (ANI)

