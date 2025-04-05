Devotees take out a religious procession holding Lord Hanuman's flags on the eve of Rama Navami, in Howrah on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing across the country for the grand celebrations of Ram Navami tomorrow. From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, authorities are deploying drones, CCTV surveillance, and enhanced police presence to maintain law and order during the auspicious occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced grand plans for Ram Navami celebrations, including a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ramcharitmanas, a revered Hindu scripture, in temples across all districts.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to organize a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ramcharitmanas in all the districts on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Ramnavami," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement.

The initiative, aimed at highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the occasion, began on April 5 and is scheduled to conclude on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami. CM Yogi has said that the completion of the Akhand Manas Paath, starting from the afternoon of 05 April, should be done on April 6, on the day of Shri Ramnavami, at noon with the Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. After the instructions of the Chief Minister, necessary arrangements have been started in the temples in all the districts, added the statement.

A massive influx of devotees is expected in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, especially at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. To manage the large crowds, the district administration has ensured extensive security, health, and logistical arrangements.

District administration and police department authorities have made elaborate security arrangements.

"On Ram Navami, a large number of people always come to Ayodhya. Security, health, and other arrangements have also been made. We will ensure security through drones and CCTV cameras. Traffic management has also been done," IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued guidelines for maintaining law and order, as well as traffic control in Ayodhya during the festivities. He has directed proper barricading and parking arrangements and asked officials to identify and address trouble-prone areas in advance. Peace meetings are also being organized with religious leaders and administrative officials to ensure communal harmony.

Preparations are not limited to Uttar Pradesh. Across the country, security measures have been tightened ahead of Ram Navami.

In West Bengal's Kolkata, Police have implemented special surveillance measures.

According to a release, ten districts and commissionerates have been identified as sensitive, and 29 IPS officers have been deployed on special duty from April 5 to 7.

A group of devotees took out a religious procession on the eve of Rama Navami in Howrah on Saturday.

Similarly, in Gujarat's Surat, police have increased patrolling and are using binoculars and CCTV surveillance to monitor sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, police conducted a flag march to instill confidence among the public.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) Sujeet Tiwari said that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace during the celebrations. The city will be monitored using drones and CCTV cameras, he added. (ANI)

