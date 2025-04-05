Kota, April 5: An elderly couple and their 10-year-old grandson were killed after their motorcycle skidded off a national highway here on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Om Prakash Rathore (63), a building construction contractor, his wife Babybai (60) and their grandson Yuvraj, police said. The victims were returning home on a motorcycle after visiting Gopalpura Mataji temple at around 3 pm when the incident occurred, SHO at Mandanapolice station Ajay Sharma said. In order to avoid a speed breaker, prior to a divider-cut for a U-turn on NH-52, Rathore went down alongside the road and the vehicle skidded off the highway. Kalaburagi Road Accident: 5 Killed, 10 Others Injured After Van Rams Into Parked Truck Near Nelogi Cross in Karnataka (See Pics).

The victims suffered fatal head injuries. The couple died on the spot while Yuvraj, a student of Class 4, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a medical college, SHO said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

