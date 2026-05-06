India News | Citizens Must Make Collective Efforts to Tackle the Threat of Heatwave & Possible Famine: Gopal Rai

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid rising temperatures across India and globally, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai warned of a looming heatwave threat, citing the possibility of a super El Nino after 140 years.

He urged the Centre to take timely and concrete measures while calling for collective action to tackle the risk of extreme heat and potential famine.

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Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, "The rapidly increasing heat across the country has become a matter of concern for everyone. Not just India, but the entire world is witnessing severe heatwaves that have become a focal point of concern for scientists. This is not happening for the first time. In India's history, in 1877, crores of people suddenly lost their lives, and vast stretches of land turned barren. Not only India, but countries like China, Brazil and several African nations saw millions perish."

The former Delhi Environment Minister continued, "What exactly happened in 1877? There was no war, no earthquake, yet why did so many people die, and why did such a massive famine occur in India? The reason was scientific, geographical and natural. A disturbance in ocean waters thousands of kilometres away from India, known worldwide as El Nino, caused the devastation. In 1877, the entire world faced the impact of a super El Nino."

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Highlighting present concerns, Gopal Rai said, "Today, after 140 years, in 2026, that same geographical phenomenon and shift in nature is likely to be witnessed again. Many meteorologists believe that 2026 could see the most dangerous heat in human history, potentially breaking all records. In Delhi, temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru are witnessing steadily rising heat. Across India, this heat is spreading rapidly, and its impact is now directly visible on people."

Explaining the phenomenon, he added, "In simple terms, when the waters of the Pacific Ocean become much warmer than normal, the global weather cycle gets disrupted. Usually, warm water flows towards Australia, bringing rainfall there, but during El Nino, this warm water shifts back and stagnates near the Americas. As a result, monsoons weaken in Australia, Southeast Asia and India. Severe drought-like conditions emerge, and temperatures soar. After 140 years, similar natural conditions are forming again. The waters of the Pacific Ocean are heating up rapidly, and the impact of El Nino is set to spread across the world through hot winds and intense heatwaves."

The former Environment Minister further added that the effects of El Nino were seen in 2024 as well, when everyone experienced severe heatwaves. But this time, the super El Nino is expected to have an even more dangerous impact on human civilisation. It reduces rainfall and prolongs the summer season. Experts believe ocean temperatures could rise up to 2.9 degrees Celsius, making this super El Nino extremely severe and destructive. Due to global warming, the Earth's temperature has already increased by 1.4 degrees Celsius. On top of this, the super El Nino will intensify the heat to levels that may become unbearable for ordinary people. It is like lighting a heater or stove inside an already hot room.

Pointing to vulnerable groups, he revealed, "The most dangerous impact will be on those who depend on daily labour for their livelihood, those who build roads and buildings, run carts or small shops, and drive autos, e-rickshaws or buses. People who are forced to work on the streets will be the worst affected. This will also be nothing short of a deadly assault on animals and birds."

Appealing, Gopal Rai said, "Both society and the government must wake up in time. Action must not remain limited to paper but must be implemented on the ground, and the Government of India must take the lead. Any delay will make it impossible to protect people from this impact. The government is urged to prepare and implement concrete plans from now on to safeguard the country. Every individual, family, social organisation, RWA and institution must recognise this as a collective responsibility and work together to prevent the possibility of extreme heat and famine. If both the government and society act in time, relief can be provided to people."

He concluded by stating, "The rising heat across the country and the world is the beginning of a dangerous heatwave. Meteorologists say that the return of a super El Nino after 140 years could raise Pacific Ocean temperatures by 2.9 degrees Celsius, disrupting rainfall and temperature patterns globally, which is a warning sign for the entire world. Its harshest impact will fall on the working class and the poor, who are compelled to earn their livelihood under the scorching sun. This is a major threat to humanity. To fight this disaster, we must support each other. To save lives and reduce this risk, both society and the government must act together with urgency from now." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)