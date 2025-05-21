Thane, May 21 (PTI) An official of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Wednesday suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, a day after a slab collapse claimed six lives in the area, an official said.

During a surprise visit by the KDMC chief to the Disaster Management Cell at 9.30 am, senior clerk Yogesh Yadav Patil, rostered for duty from 6 am to 2 pm, was found to be absent, he said.

The civic commissioner, Abhinav Goyal, then ordered the suspension of Patil for “breach of office discipline” under Maharashtra Civil Service Rules, the official said.

Six persons, including four women and a two-year-old girl, were killed and six others were injured after a slab of the top floor of a four-storey building in Kalyan under the jurisdiction of KDMC collapsed on the lower floors in a cascading effect on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred during the flooring work on the fourth floor of the 30-year-old Shri Saptashringi building, which housed 52 families. The building is located in densely populated Mangalaragho Nagar in Kalyan East.

