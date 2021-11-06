Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A civic official was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Dalit health officer during a meeting here, police said on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar alias Peter was held in connection with the incident on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

A case was registered on the complaint of health officer of Muzaffarnagar city board Dr Atul Kumar, who alleged that Kumar made offensive remarks on his caste and misbehaved with him during the board meeting on November 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)